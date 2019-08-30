ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
11-24-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 10
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: ten)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Threat of mass shootings give rise to AI-powered cameras
Artificial Intelligence is transforming surveillance cameras from passive sentries into active observers that can immediately spot a gunman, alert retailers when someone is shoplifting and…
Variety
The Latest: Whale calf found dead in Hawaii mass stranding
The Latest on whales stranded on a beach in Hawaii (all times local):
Variety
5 whales dead after mass stranding on Maui beach
Five whales died, including four that were euthanized, after a mass stranding Thursday on a beach on the Hawaii island of Maui.
National
Politics of climate change put corporations in tough spot
The polarizing politics of climate change have forced companies to choose between supporting the Trump administration's deregulation policies that could boost profits or opposing them…
Business
AP Was There: Hurricane heads for Florida coast
The 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, which hit the Florida Keys, was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the United States, based on barometric pressure. The hurricane killed 408 people and was one of the 10 deadliest storms in U.S. history.