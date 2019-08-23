ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
07-09-14-22-42, Lucky Ball: 14
(seven, nine, fourteen, twenty-two, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
