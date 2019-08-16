ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-11-13-19-27, Lucky Ball: 8
(two, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Court rules in favor of city allowing mosque to be built
An appeals court says a Detroit suburb violated no laws when it cleared City Council chambers during a meeting about construction of a mosque.
Nation
NYC subway station evacuated after suspicious package report
Police say a major lower Manhattan subway station has been evacuated after a report of a suspicious device.
Music
Rapper NBA YoungBoy freed from Louisiana jail
Rapper NBA YoungBoy has been released from a Louisiana jail where he was sent after being accused of violating his probation.
Nation
Sealed records on Dayton gunman pit safety against privacy
Disturbing behavior that the Dayton gunman reportedly exhibited in his youth may be detailed in law enforcement and school files so far off limits to the public, records that could shed light on whether authorities properly handled early warning signs.
Nation
Illinois trooper wounded while serving traffic stop warrant
Authorities say an Illinois State Police trooper who was shot and wounded at a home in suburban Chicago was among a group of officers serving a warrant related to a traffic stop.