ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-05-14-27-39, Lucky Ball: 3
(two, five, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
21 states sue Trump administration over new coal rules
A coalition of 21 Democratic-led states sued the Trump administration Tuesday over its decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants, with California's governor saying the president is trying to rescue an outdated industry.
National
Trump official: Statue of Liberty poem refers to Europeans
The acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services says the inscription on the Statue of Liberty welcoming immigrants into the country is about "people coming from Europe."
Nation
BC-BKL--Wings-Mercury Suspensions,2nd Ld-Writethru
Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss the next three games after the WNBA suspended her Tuesday for her role in a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game over the weekend that resulted in six players getting ejected.
Nation
BC-BKL--Wings-Mercury Suspensions,2nd Ld-Writethru
Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss the next three games after the WNBA suspended her Tuesday for her role in a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game over the weekend that resulted in six players getting ejected.
Nation
BC-BKL--Wings-Mercury Suspensions,2nd Ld-Writethru
Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss the next three games after the WNBA suspended her Tuesday for her role in a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game over the weekend that resulted in six players getting ejected.