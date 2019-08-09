ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
25-28-34-45-46, Lucky Ball: 18
(twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
