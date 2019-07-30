ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
05-06-16-19-27, Lucky Ball: 9
(five, six, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)
