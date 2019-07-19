ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
08-13-32-34-48, Lucky Ball: 2
(eight, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)
