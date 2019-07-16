ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-14-18-19-32, Lucky Ball: 4
(three, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Trump unloads new attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar at White House
Asked to comment on tweets hitting Democratic congresswomen of color, Trump doubled down with a particular focus on Minnesota's Omar.
National
GOP: US land agency is moving West, closer to its territory
Some Westerners complain the U.S. government is an absentee landlord, managing vast tracts of public lands in their states from the nation's capital, but GOP lawmakers say that may change soon.
National
R. Kelly expected to appear for court hearing Tuesday
R&B singer R. Kelly is expected to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom on charges that he recruited girls and women to have illegal sex with him and then covered up the crimes by paying and threatening the victims and witnesses.
National
Trump tweets send stinging message to countless Americans
When President Donald Trump tweeted that four congresswomen should "go back" where they came from, Erika Almiron was reminded of the first time she heard the same comments. She was a new fourth-grader at a predominantly white Italian-Catholic school.
National
Polls show sour views of race relations in Trump's America
and said that Trump has been making them worse.