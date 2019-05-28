ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
15-37-43-46-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Outdoors
N.D. man catches trophy walleye, setting off a social media and investigative storm
The dispute about Tom Volk's walleye — which became the subject of a criminal investigation, a podcast and dozens of posts on the NodakAngler.com message boards — is an only-in-2019 chapter to a generations-old argument about what qualifies as a fishing record.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:5-0-8(five, zero, eight)07-09-19-31-42(seven, nine, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-two)Estimated jackpot: $285,00015-37-43-46-47, Lucky Ball: 10(fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:15-37-43-46-47, Lucky Ball: 10(fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven;…
Nation
The Latest: Trump visits US, Japanese troops aboard ships
The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Japan (all times local):
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:06-17-19-30-31-37, Doubler: N(six, seventeen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Doubler:…