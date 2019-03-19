ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-11-24-27-39, Lucky Ball: 14
(three, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
