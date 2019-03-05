ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-12-28-35-45, Lucky Ball: 13
(four, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Report finds few seniors are getting routine memory checkups
Few seniors get their thinking and memory abilities regularly tested during check-ups, according to a new report from the Alzheimer's Association that raises questions about how best to find out if a problem is brewing.
Hillary Clinton closes the door on presidential run in 2020
Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and first lady who lost the White House to Donald Trump in 2016, said officially Monday what has…
23 dead, dozens missing in tornado-blasted Alabama community
Rescue crews using dogs and drones searched for victims amid splintered lumber and twisted metal Monday after the deadliest U.S. tornado in nearly six years ripped through a rural Alabama community. At least 23 people were killed, some of them children.