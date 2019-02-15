ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
24-26-32-38-42, Lucky Ball: 18
(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Judge to weigh fight over citizenship question on US census
The Trump administration will try to persuade a U.S. judge Friday to let it add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. census for the first time in nearly 70 years, a move that opponents say would lead to an undercount of immigrants and Latinos.
Risk of flooding, mudslides remains after California storm
Authorities warn that mudslides are still possible Friday even after a damaging storm moved through California, trapping people in floodwaters, triggering a debris flow that destroyed homes, and forcing residents to flee communities scorched by wildfires last year.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:8-5-9(eight, five, nine)24-26-32-38-42, Lucky Ball: 18(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eighteen)Estimated jackpot: $190 million14-15-16-18-30(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen,…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:24-26-32-38-42, Lucky Ball: 18(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two;…
Congress approves border deal; Trump to declare emergency
The House followed the Senate in approving a border security compromise that would avert a second painful government shutdown, but Trump's plan ignited a new confrontation,
