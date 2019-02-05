ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
14-24-30-37-38, Lucky Ball: 12
(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: twelve)
More From Nation
National
Lawyers: 21 Savage is being wrongly held by US immigration
Attorneys for 21 Savage said Monday that the Grammy-nominated rapper was being wrongly held by federal immigration authorities.
National
A scorecard of Trump's 2018 State of Union speech
President Donald Trump whiffed on some lofty goals that he laid out in last year's State of the Union address, most notably his call for an overhaul of immigration laws and a "great wall on our southern border" but also on his pitches for a big infrastructure boost and bringing unity to Washington. He scored victories on legislation dealing with prison and sentencing overhauls, and in giving terminally ill patients more treatment options. His promise of new trade deals is a work in progress.
Nation
Runner fights off, kills mountain lion in northern Colorado
A man is recovering after he fought off and killed a mountain lion that attacked him during a trail run in northern Colorado.
Movies
AARP film awards for grown-ups honor Shirley MacLaine
Have you got a grown-up state of mind? If so, the AARP has some film awards just for you.
Nation
Woman gets 30 years in prison in Texas dismemberment killing
A woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for severing the limbs of a family member who was beaten with baseball bats and suffocated after she lured him to a San Antonio home.
