ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-06-10-29-45, Lucky Ball: 10
(four, six, ten, twenty-nine, forty-five; Lucky Ball: ten)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Midwest awaits spring-like thaw just days after bitter cold
Many of the same Midwestern commuters who bundled up like polar explorers this week might soon get by with a light jacket.
Variety
The Latest: Crew of missing plane presumed dead
The Latest on missing medical transport plane in Alaska (all times local):
Stage & Arts
'Jane the Virgin' creator says finale should bring closure
A roundup of news from the Television Critics Association winter meeting, at which TV networks and streaming services are presenting details on upcoming programs.
TV & Media
Bryan Cranston to star in New Orleans-set TV legal thriller
Bryan Cranston will star in a new TV legal thriller set in New Orleans.
National
US expected to announce treaty withdrawal as soon as Friday
The Trump administration is poised to announce Friday that it is withdrawing from a treaty that has been a centerpiece of superpower arms control since the Cold War and whose demise some analysts worry could fuel a new arms race.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.