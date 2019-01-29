ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
06-12-30-32-37, Lucky Ball: 18
(six, twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro 'Disillusioned' by the last year, St. Paul's public safety adviser resigns; he cites Carter as top reason
More from Star Tribune
East Metro 'Disillusioned' by the last year, St. Paul's public safety adviser resigns; he cites Carter as top reason
More from Star Tribune
East Metro 'Disillusioned' by the last year, St. Paul's public safety adviser resigns; he cites Carter as top reason
More from Star Tribune
East Metro 'Disillusioned' by the last year, St. Paul's public safety adviser resigns; he cites Carter as top reason
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Shooting that hurt 5 officers started with warrant attempt
Houston's police chief says what began as an attempt to serve a search warrant at a suspected drug house turned into a gun battle that killed two suspects and injured five officers, including four who were shot.
Movies
Michael Jackson family condemns new documentary on accusers
Michael Jackson's family members said Monday that they are "furious" that two men who accuse him of sexually abusing them as boys have received renewed attention because of a new documentary about them.
Local
Record-breaking cold coming to Midwest after snowstorm
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region overnight Monday, and forecasters are describing the subzero weather on the way as potentially life-threatening.
Nation
U.S. and Taliban agree on deal for a framework for peace
KABUL, Afghanistan – U.S. officials and the Taliban have agreed in principle to the framework of a deal in which the insurgents would guarantee…
National
Trump confidant Roger Stone to face federal judge in DC
After a publicity-filled weekend spent asserting his innocence and slamming investigators, Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone will appear before a federal judge who may look to muzzle him as the case moves forward.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.