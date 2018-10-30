ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
14-16-26-29-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
More From Nation
National
Attacks renew debate: Should US have domestic terrorism law?
The package bombs sent to Democrats across the county and the killings of Jews at a synagogue may seem like clear-cut cases of terrorism. But the suspects will almost certainly never face terrorism charges.
National
Asian markets rise as weaker yuan eases fear of more tariffs
Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as traders took the weaker yuan as a sign that Chinese exports can remain competitive even if a trade dispute with Washington heats up.
National
Rabbi cites Jesus in prayer for synagogue victims with Pence
A rabbi invited to pray at a Michigan campaign stop with Vice President Mike Pence on Monday referenced "Jesus the Messiah" at the event.
National
Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to border week before midterms
The Pentagon said it's sending 5,200 troops to the Southwest border in an extraordinary military operation ordered up just a week before midterm elections in which President Donald Trump has put a sharp focus on Central American migrants moving north in slow-moving caravans that are still hundreds of miles from the U.S.
Variety
Apple expected to unveil new iPads, Mac in New York
New iPads and Mac computers are expected Tuesday as part of an Apple event in New York.
