ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-21-24-30-31, Lucky Ball: 16
(four, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
After terminal cancer diagnosis, Little Free Library founder feels like 'most successful person I know'
National
Sessions to speak to Chicago Crime Commission; focus unclear
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to deliver a speech in Chicago one week after the Trump administration asked a judge to reject a draft plan to reform the city's 12,000-officer police force.
Nation
Red Sox finish off Astros in 5 games, head to World Series
What a birthday present for rookie manager Alex Cora. He's taking the Boston Red Sox back to the World Series.
Variety
StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine
StarKist Co. agreed to plead guilty to a felony price fixing charge as part of a broad collusion investigation of the canned tuna industry, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Variety
Feds: Child exploitation focus of Pennsylvania church probe
Two years ago, a federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh considered filing a racketeering lawsuit against a Roman Catholic diocese over its handling of child sex-abuse complaints, but left office before he could make the bold move.
National
Iconic Dodge City moves its only polling place outside town
Access to the ballot box in November will be more difficult for some people in Dodge City, where Hispanics now make up 60 percent of its population and have remade an iconic Wild West town that once was the destination of cowboys and buffalo hunters who frequented the Long Branch Saloon.
