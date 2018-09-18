ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-05-06-19-47, Lucky Ball: 15
(three, five, six, nineteen, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Convicted murderer still on the run after prison escape
Law enforcement authorities continued their dayslong search Monday for a convicted murderer who escaped for a third time from prison in Maine, fleeing from a minimum security unit little more than a year before his release date.
National
Asian shares mixed as Trump orders new tariffs on China
Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday after President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese goods, ramping up tensions between the world's top two economies.
Celebrities
Creepy character from 'Atlanta' appears in crowd at Emmys
A creepy, whiteface character from the FX hit series "Atlanta" has been seated in the front row and taking selfies at the Emmy Awards.
Celebrities
'Game of Thrones,' 'Mrs. Maisel' triumph at Emmys
Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" became the first streaming series to win top Emmy comedy honors and HBO's "Game of Thrones" recaptured the best drama series award Monday at a ceremony that largely slighted its most ethnically diverse field of nominees ever.
Nation
Northern California deputy killed by gunfire, second wounded
One Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was killed Monday and another wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect at an auto shop just outside of the capital city.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.