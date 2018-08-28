ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
06-08-12-19-32, Lucky Ball: 17
(six, eight, twelve, nineteen, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
More From Nation
Business
U.S. farmers to get $4.7 billion in federal tariffs relief
It's a first round of government aid to compensate for losses caused by Chinese tariffs in a trade war that's hurting some of President Donald Trump's core supporters.
Nation
Official: Fireworks, cigarettes may have caused deadly blaze
Investigators seeking the cause of Chicago's deadliest fire in well over a decade were searching the porch area where the blaze started for evidence of fireworks, cigarettes or other smoking materials, a fire official said Monday.
Variety
The Latest: Tropical Storm Lane 2nd wettest since 1950
The Latest on Tropical Storm Lane's impact on Hawaii (all times local):
Variety
Tropical Storm Lane damage assessment under way
Tropical Storm Lane ranks as the second-biggest rainmaker from a tropical cyclone in the United States since 1950.
National
Asian stock mostly rise on US, Mexico preliminary trade deal
Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on replacing a North American free-trade deal.
