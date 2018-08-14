ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-15-22-27-41, Lucky Ball: 7
(one, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-one; Lucky Ball: seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Defendants arrested at New Mexico compound to be released
A state judge on Monday cleared the way for five defendants who were arrested on child abuse charges at a remote New Mexico compound to be released pending trial despite authorities' suspicions that the group was training children to use firearms for an anti-government mission.
National
Heavy rains prompt rescues, confusion in Pennsylvania
Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania on Monday, closing down a heavily traveled interstate and sending water into homes in the mountainous coal regions.
National
The Latest: Officials say rafting group appears to be safe
The Latest on heavy rains in Pennsylvania (all times local):
Variety
Glacier latest US park to be scorched by Western wildfires
A wildfire destroyed structures and forced evacuations Monday from the busiest area of Montana's Glacier National Park, as officials in California prepared to reopen Yosemite…
Nation
The Latest: Firefighter killed battling California blaze
The Latest on wildfires burning across the US West (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.