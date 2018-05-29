ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-06-13-16-32, Lucky Ball: 7
(four, six, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Police face more questions on 911 response to trapped teen
Police in Cincinnati will try again to answer lingering questions about their failed response to the calls for help from a 16-year-old boy who died in a minivan parked near his school.
Variety
Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South
Forecasters warn Alberto is a still-menacing depression after its Memorial Day landfall, scattering heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding. Subtropical…
Variety
Alberto downgraded to a depression, spreading heavy rains
Forecasters downgraded Alberto to a still-dangerous depression Monday evening, warning heavy rains and an accompanying flood threat would continue in the aftermath of the storm's…
National
Policewomen take photo with male stripper, get scrutiny
Four New York City policewomen who posed for a photo with a scantily clad male stripper at a senior citizens center are under scrutiny by the police department.
National
American freed from Venezuelan jail returns home to Utah
Nearly two years after a trip to meet the woman he loved turned into an imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail, an exhausted but grateful Utah man arrived home with his wife Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.