ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-12-31-45-48, Lucky Ball: 7
(four, twelve, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: seven)
More From Nation
Nation
Ohio inmate claims innocence in slaying of 3, wants retrial
From the day of his arrest in 1994 for fatally shooting three people, Kevin Keith has proclaimed his innocence. He pointed to alibi witnesses who placed him elsewhere, an alternative suspect and a host of inconsistencies in the evidence against him.
Variety
Miss Nebraska winner of Miss USA competition
Sarah Rose Summers from Nebraska has beaten 50 other women to win the crown at this year's Miss USA competition.
National
Some GOP House members warn Ryan over immigration effort
Leaders of warring House Republican factions searched for an immigration compromise as some conservatives warned of consequences for Speaker Paul Ryan if he allowed party moderates to push a bipartisan bill through the chamber without strong GOP support.
National
The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
After a year spent carefully cultivating two princes from the Arabian Peninsula, Elliott Broidy, a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump, thought he was finally close to nailing more than $1 billion in business.
National
Top Kansas court to hear arguments on school funding
Kansas lawmakers are looking for hopeful hints from the state Supreme Court that they've increased education funding enough to satisfy the justices and head off any potential threat of a court order shuttering public schools.
