ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
09-11-26-33-38, Lucky Ball: 7
(nine, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: seven)
