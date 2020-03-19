TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
06-16-24-34-45, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 5
(six, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: two; ASB: five)
Variety
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
In a matter of days, millions of Americans have seen their lives upended by measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
Variety
Federal Reserve launches 3rd emergency lending program
The Federal Reserve announced late Wednesday that it will establish an emergency lending facility to help unclog a short-term credit market that has been disrupted by the viral outbreak.
Variety
Contagion of fear, uncertainty infect financial markets
The rapidly deteriorating health of the financial markets is being driven by a contagion of fear and uncertainty about a global pandemic that's infecting the…
National
2 cruise ships not allowed to disembark in Honolulu
Two cruise ships won't be allowed to disembark in Honolulu after being turned away by other ports, even with no positive cases of coronavirus on either vessel, officials said Wednesday.
National
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
By a sweeping bipartisan tally, the Senate on Wednesday approved a $100 billion-plus bill to boost testing for the coronavirus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers hit by it — and President Donald Trump quickly signed it. But lawmakers and the White House had already turned their focus to the administration's far bigger $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the pandemic threatens financial ruin for individuals and businesses.