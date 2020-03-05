TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
05-06-18-22-24, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2
(five, six, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
R Kelly to enter plea to reworked federal charges in Chicago
R&B singer R. Kelly is due in federal court on Thursday in Chicago to enter a plea to an updated federal indictment that includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:3-1-2(three, one, two)02-03-04-32-43(two, three, four, thirty-two, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $110,00005-06-18-22-24, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2(five, six, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:05-06-18-22-24, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2(five, six, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four;…
National
Long lines frustrate Houston voters in black neighborhoods
The frustrations began early for Ahmed King as he wandered Houston trying to cast his ballot in Texas' Democratic primary.
National
Judge invalidates Michigan Medicaid work requirements
A federal judge on Wednesday invalidated work requirements for hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients in Michigan, one of two states where rules had been in effect after court challenges elsewhere.