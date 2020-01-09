TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-11-31-38-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(one, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
House to vote later today on curbing Trump actions vs. Iran
The House will vote on a measure limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against Iran as Democratic criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general intensified.
National
Asian stocks, oil prices rebound as Iran anxiety eases
Asian stock markets rebounded Thursday as anxiety over potential U.S.-Iranian conflict eased.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-8-8(five, eight, eight)16-17-29-32-46(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $140,00001-11-31-38-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2(one, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-nine;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:02-04-07-43-56, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4(two, four, seven, forty-three, fifty-six; Powerball:…
National
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
The House will vote Thursday on a measure limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against Iran as Democratic criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general intensified.