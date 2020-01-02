TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
03-26-30-44-48, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(three, twenty-six, thirty, forty-four, forty-eight; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $6.67 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:03-26-30-44-48, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2(three, twenty-six, thirty, forty-four, forty-eight;…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:9-0-1(nine, zero, one)03-16-24-33-46(three, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $110,00003-26-30-44-48, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2(three, twenty-six, thirty, forty-four, forty-eight;…
Nation
Jews gather to affirm their faith amid wave of U.S. attacks
Fresh off another wave of hate, thousands read Talmud.
Nation
Funeral set for mother, son killed in Louisiana plane crash
A Louisiana mom and son who were devoted fans of Louisiana State University and were on their way to see the school's football team in the Peach Bowl when they died in a plane crash, will be laid to rest Thursday.
Books
Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90
Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory when he threw a perfect game in 1956 with the New York Yankees for the only no-hitter in World Series history, died Wednesday night. He was 90.