TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
09-31-45-47-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2
(nine, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC
Authorities say that five people were stabbed north of New York City during a Hanukkah celebration late Saturday night and a possible suspect has been located.
Business
Mother, daughter from Madison, Wis., area among dead in Hawaii copter crash
Tour helicopter operations in Hawaii have come under increased scrutiny after the deadly crash this week, one of several recent accidents in the state, with a congressman calling the trips unsafe and lacking proper oversight.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:4-4-5(four, four, five)09-31-45-47-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2(nine, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:20-23-39-59-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty; Powerball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:09-31-45-47-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2(nine, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-one;…