TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
02-13-22-39-49, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(two, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
Sewer blockage pushes waste into 300 New York City homes
A blocked sewer main flooded basements Saturday with brown filth and left residents in the neighborhood near New York City's Kennedy Airport feeling sickened by the stench.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:8-7-5(eight, seven, five)02-13-22-39-49, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2(two, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:15-35-42-63-68, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4(fifteen, thirty-five, forty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball:…
Nation
Londoners a reminder of how ordinary people can fight back
The people who used a fire extinguisher and even a 5-foot (1.5 meter) narwhal tusk Friday to fight back against an attacker who stabbed two…
Nation
9 killed after plane crashes while taking off in South Dakota
Three people survived as the plane, bound for Idaho, went down in Chamberlain, authorities say.