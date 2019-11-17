TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
05-15-26-46-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(five, fifteen, twenty-six, forty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
