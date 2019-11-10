TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
02-27-32-37-39, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(two, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
MN Lottery
