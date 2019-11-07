TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
02-12-15-27-44, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(two, twelve, fifteen, twenty-seven, forty-four; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:9-0-9(nine, zero, nine)07-08-29-31-32(seven, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)Estimated jackpot: $350,000
