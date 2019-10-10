TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
06-09-13-23-46, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(six, nine, thirteen, twenty-three, forty-six; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Minneapolis Traffic congestion expected in Minneapolis as Trump rally prompts road closures, transit detours
More From Nation
Variety
Long a New Mexico icon, Spanish conquistador faces attacks
The Spanish conquistador, a New Mexico icon that has long been celebrated in art and honored at festivals as a homage to Hispanic heritage, is under attack.
TV & Media
Rape accusations against Lauer ensnares NBC management
Two years after Matt Lauer was abruptly fired by NBC News for sexual misconduct, more questions are emerging about the former "Today" show host's behavior and whether bosses looked the other way at problems involving one of the network's biggest stars.
National
Rural Nevada city council adds woman passed over earlier
A rural Nevada city council appointed a woman to fill a vacant seat after criticism about her being passed over amid comments from two councilmen about her ability to do the job while raising a family.
Nation
Hawaii prosecutor ordered to stay away from lawyer he shoved
A Hawaii prosecutor must spend the next three years avoiding an attorney he shoved in the hallway of a courthouse, according to a judge's order.
Variety
Alaska doctor, nurse charged with vast opioid distribution
An Alaska doctor and nurse practitioner face federal charges of illegally distributing millions of opioid doses to patients that resulted in addiction, overdoses and deaths, officials said.