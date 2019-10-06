TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-03-21-25-32, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(one, three, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.33 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
'Out on a limb': Inside the Republican reckoning over Trump's possible impeachment
The Republican Party is paralyzed as lawmakers weigh their political futures and their allegiance to a president who has held them captive.
Variety
Homeless man arraigned for beating deaths in Chinatown
A homeless man who used a metal rod to bludgeon four other homeless men to death in New York City was arrested holding the murder weapon covered with blood and hair and admitted that he was the person in a video of one of the attacks, prosecutors said Sunday.
Variety
Balloons fill Albuquerque sky in 2nd day of annual fiesta
Hundreds of balloons have filled the sky over Albuquerque in the city's annual International Balloon Fiesta.
Nation
Delta: Woman without ticket boards plane at Florida airport
Delta Airlines says a woman was able to board one of its planes at a Florida airport without a ticket and was removed, delaying the flight.
Nation
Police: 1 dead, 3 missing after car plunges into canal
Authorities in Delaware say an 18-year-old man is dead, three boys are unaccounted for and a 16-year-old girl is safe after the car they were riding in plunged into a canal.