TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
16-23-34-43-49, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3
(sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-nine; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)
