TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
09-23-39-44-47, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(nine, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-seven; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:1-7-2(one, seven, two)09-23-39-44-47, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3(nine, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-seven; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:09-23-39-44-47, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3(nine, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-seven;…
Nation
Police: 5 hurt, knife-wielding suspect dead at Maryland mall
Police in Maryland say four people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed and a fifth person was beaten before officers shot and killed a suspect.
Variety
Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back
Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly.
Nation
Police: Dallas man went back to bed after killing burglar
Authorities say a 72-year-old Dallas man fatally shot a suspected burglar behind his home and then went back to bed before finally calling police nearly two hours later.