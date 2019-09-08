TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
03-07-10-22-34, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(three, seven, ten, twenty-two, thirty-four; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
A timeline of the US military presence in Afghanistan
During the nearly 18 years since the United States went to war in Afghanistan, the number of U.S. troops there reached as high as 100,000…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:11-20-41-42-56, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2(eleven, twenty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-six; Powerball:…
AP: Women facing restrictions seek abortions out of state
Thousands of women in the U.S. have crossed state lines for an abortion in recent years as states have passed ever stricter laws and the number of clinics has declined.
NOAA assailed for defending Trump's Hurricane Dorian claim
Former top officials of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are assailing the agency for undermining its weather forecasters as it defends President Donald Trump's statement from days ago that Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama.
AP: Women facing restrictions seek abortions out of state
At a routine ultrasound when she was five months pregnant, Hevan Lunsford began to panic when the technician took longer than normal, then told her she would need to see a specialist.