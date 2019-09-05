TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
13-25-35-37-45, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3
(thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:04-08-30-52-59, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10(four, eight, thirty, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball:…
New women accuse opera legend Domingo of sexual harassment
Since reports surfaced about sexual harassment or inappropriate, sexually charged behavior by the opera superstar, 11 more women came forward.
Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up U.S. coast
Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, began raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard late Wednesday, threatening to inundate low-lying coasts from Georgia to southwest Virginia with a dangerous storm surge after its deadly mauling of the Bahamas.
Steps outlined for journalists to protect against harassment
Concerned about growing threats to safety, the Committee to Protect Journalists on Wednesday issued a series of recommendations for reporters to take to protect themselves from digital harassment.
Democratic candidates focus on climate change in town halls
Top Democratic presidential contenders talked tough Wednesday on cutting climate-damaging emissions from oil, gas and coal, turning their focus to global warming in a marathon evening of town halls that gave the candidates a chance to distinguish themselves on a topic of growing importance to their party's liberal base.