TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
05-06-41-42-44, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5
(five, six, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Police: 7 adults shot at child's birthday party in Maryland
A Maryland police chief says seven adults were injured when shots were fired at a child's birthday party a few miles southeast of the nation's capital.
National
Elizabeth Warren's rise started by looking at the bottom
As a young scholar, Elizabeth Warren traveled to federal courthouses, studying families overwhelmed by debt. She brought along a photocopier, gathering reams of statistics as she tried to answer one question: Why were these folks going bankrupt?
Nation
Married only minutes, Texas newlyweds killed in crash
Harley Morgan was still wearing his dark suit and Rhiannon Boudreaux her wedding dress when the Texas "childhood sweethearts" were killed in a crash with a truck minutes after they were married.
National
Ex-congressman Gary Ackerman accused of violating a teenager
Former U.S. Rep. Gary Ackerman is being called a sexual "predator" in a lawsuit accusing the New York Democrat of violating a teenager at a Boy Scout camp five decades ago.
Nation
Powerful, obscure law is basis for Trump 'order' on trade
President Donald Trump is threatening to use the emergency authority granted by a powerful but obscure federal law to make good on his tweeted "order" to U.S. businesses to cut ties in China amid a spiraling trade war between the two nations.