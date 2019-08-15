TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
15-21-35-45-52, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
More From Nation
Nation
Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff
Authorities say a gunman who barricaded himself for hours inside a Philadelphia home, shooting at and wounding six officers, is in police custody.
Nation
Leaders say love will triumph over hate after El Paso attack
Leaders from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border told thousands of people gathered in a baseball stadium in El Paso Wednesday that love will triumph over hatred in the wake of a mass shooting by a man who authorities believe targeted Mexicans at a Walmart store in the Texas border city.
National
Rep. Steve King says rapes, incest helped populate the world
U.S. Rep. Steve King on Wednesday defended his call for a ban on all abortions by questioning whether there would be "any population of the world left" if not for births due to rape and incest.
Duluth
Lake Superior cliff collapses near kayakers, caught on drone video
Kayakers on a tour of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in northern Michigan narrowly escaped injury when a large section of cliff collapsed near them into Lake Superior.
National
Governor: Civil rights director should resign over comments
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that the state's civil rights director should resign or be fired after he made inappropriate, offensive comments about women.