TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
06-25-44-50-51, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3
(six, twenty-five, forty-four, fifty, fifty-one; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
4 dead, 2 wounded in Southern California stabbings
A man killed four people and wounded two in a string of robberies and stabbings in California's Orange County before he was arrested, police said Wednesday.
Variety
Smokey Bear, fire prevention icon in US, to turn 75
Smokey Bear, the icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S., is set to turn 75 years old.
National
Biden: Trump 'fanning the flames of white supremacy'
Joe Biden on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of "fanning the flames of white supremacy" in his most aggressive attack yet on the character of the man he would like to defeat in 2020.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:0-5-6(zero, five, six)05-16-18-39-41(five, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $110,00006-25-44-50-51, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3(six, twenty-five, forty-four, fifty, fifty-one;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:12-18-20-21-31-36(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-six)Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million