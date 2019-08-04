TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
08-18-27-41-43, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2
(eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-three; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
The Latest: El Paso mayor says police investigating post
The Latest on a shooting at an El Paso shopping complex (all times local):
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-7-5(two, seven, five)08-18-27-41-43, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2(eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-three; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:08-18-27-41-43, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2(eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-three;…
Nation
Texas gov.: 20 dead in El Paso attack
A young gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school season, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Authorities were investigating if it was a hate crime.
Nation
Teen's family say it's looking forward to truth coming out
The family of one of the two California teenagers held in the slaying of an Italian police officer is looking "forward to the truth coming out and our son coming home," an attorney for the family said Saturday.