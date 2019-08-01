TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
04-13-21-41-46, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(four, thirteen, twenty-one, forty-one, forty-six; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Jason Momoa visits protesters blocking new Hawaii telescope
"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa on Wednesday visited Native Hawaiian protesters blocking the construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii's tallest mountain.
Nation
Search on for pilot after Navy jet crashes in Death Valley
Crews are searching for the pilot of a U.S. Navy fighter jet that crashed in Death Valley National Park, injuring seven people who were at a scenic overlook where aviation enthusiasts routinely watch military aircraft speeding low through a chasm dubbed Star Wars Canyon, officials said.
Nation
Court to rule in appeal of ex-Oklahoma cop convicted of rape
An Oklahoma court is set to decide an appeal from an ex-Oklahoma City police officer convicted of rape and other sexual assaults in a case that became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement and a mobilizing cause for some conservatives.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-6-3(five, six, three)03-09-21-31-38(three, nine, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $685,00004-13-21-41-46, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3(four, thirteen, twenty-one, forty-one, forty-six;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:14-37-47-55-67, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2(fourteen, thirty-seven, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball:…