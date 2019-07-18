TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
04-07-17-19-44, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(four, seven, seventeen, nineteen, forty-four; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.05 million
Nevada: Feds should restudy seismic risk at nuke dump site
Nevada's governor and congressional delegation are pointing to earthquakes this month in the California desert and calling for the U.S. Energy Department look again at seismic risks of burying the nation's most radioactive nuclear waste at a site in the Mojave Desert.
