TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
07-12-19-36-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(seven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Police reviewing video to identify California mall shooters
Investigators are reviewing video to identify two people who opened fire on each other inside a California mall, wounding two teenagers before fleeing, police said Wednesday.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-6-6(five, six, six)06-17-28-38-45(six, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $180,00007-12-19-36-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2(seven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-eight;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:40-43-45-50-61, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3(forty, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, sixty-one; Powerball:…
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump often wrong on military matters
In his Fourth of July remarks, President Donald Trump will be celebrating the armed forces and showcasing what he's done for them. But in recent days, he has falsified his record on military matters on several fronts.
National
Presidents on July 4: Some chill, some get in your face
Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public. They've made tracks to the beach, the mountains, the golf course, the farm, the ranch. In the middle of the Depression, Franklin Roosevelt was sailing to a Hawaii vacation.