TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
04-30-40-42-48, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 4
(four, thirty, forty, forty-two, forty-eight; Star Ball: ten; ASB: four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:13-17-24-59-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball:…
National
O'Rourke to visit Mexico, meet turned away US asylum seekers
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is heading to Mexico on Sunday to meet with immigrants seeking U.S. asylum but "turned away" at the border.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-0-7(two, zero, seven)04-30-40-42-48, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 4(four, thirty, forty, forty-two, forty-eight; Star Ball: ten; ASB: four)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:04-30-40-42-48, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 4(four, thirty, forty, forty-two, forty-eight;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:07-11-31-33-40-43(seven, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million