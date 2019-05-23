TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-02-08-11-35, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(one, two, eight, eleven, thirty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20.03 million
TV & Media
Judge orders file in Jussie Smollett criminal case unsealed
A judge in Chicago ordered the file in Jussie Smollett's criminal case unsealed Thursday, saying the actor's actions did not appear to be those of someone seeking to maintain his privacy.
Nation
Police raid on reporter erupts into 1st Amendment debate
A battle between the press and police is playing out in politically liberal San Francisco after police raided a freelance reporter's home and office seeking to uncover the source of a leaked police report into the unexpected death of the city's former elected public defender.
National
Prosecutor to decide if police who shot kids can be charged
A prosecutor is reviewing an investigative report to determine if two police officers who shot into a truck injuring three children and a robbery suspect in southeast Oklahoma should face criminal charges.
National
NTSB: Plane veered back and forth before stopping in river
A chartered jet that ran off a runway and into a river at a Florida military base earlier this month touched down to the right of the runway's centerline, returned to the centerline and then veered again to the right.
Nation
The Latest: Memorial held for Texas woman shot by officer
The Latest on the Houston area woman who was shot and killed by a police officer (all times local):