TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-11-44-47-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4
(one, eleven, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $18.85 million
