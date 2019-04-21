TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
02-27-32-36-50, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(two, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:03-27-30-63-65, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3(three, twenty-seven, thirty, sixty-three, sixty-five; Powerball:…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:8-4-8(eight, four, eight)02-27-32-36-50, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2(two, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Variety
Video caught woman dumping 7 puppies behind California store
Authorities are trying to identify a woman captured by security cameras tossing seven newborn puppies into a dumpster in Southern California.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:02-27-32-36-50, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2(two, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty;…
National
New evidence gets mistrial in Montana senator's nephew death
The discovery of new evidence prompted a judge to declare a mistrial in the prosecution of a Spokane man charged with killing the nephew of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana in a sword attack, a newspaper reported.