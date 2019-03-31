TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
09-17-25-27-30, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(nine, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
The Latest: Beyonce wins top award at NAACP Image Award
The Latest on the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, which are being presented Saturday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (all times local):
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:1-5-0(one, five, zero)09-17-25-27-30, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3(nine, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:21-52-54-64-68, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3(twenty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball:…
National
The Latest: Trump takes steps to cut aid to 3 nations
The Latest on Trump administration moves on immigration through U.S. border with Mexico (all times Eastern):6:15 p.m.President Donald Trump is taking the first steps to…
National
US struggling with growing number of asylum seekers
Border officials are aiming to more than quadruple the number of asylum seekers sent back over the southern border each day, a major expansion of a top government effort to address the swelling number of Central Americans arriving in the country, a Trump administration official said Saturday.